Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson set to clash at UFC event on Dec. 3

Middleweights Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson are set to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event scheduled on Dec. 3 with a location for the card still to be determined.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday. Ariel Helwani initially reported the matchup.

A stalwart near the top of the middleweight rankings, Brunson will return to action after his five-fight win streak was stopped back in February by Jared Cannonier. Prior to that setback, Brunson was nearing title contention after picking up impressive wins over the likes of Darren Till, Kevin Holland and Edmen Shahbazyan.

Now the one-time NCAA Division II All-American wrestler will look to get back to his winning ways while facing another veteran in the division.

Hermansson enters the fight after bouncing back and forth between wins and losses in his past six appearances in the UFC. Most recently, Hermansson secured a unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis, which put him back on track following a loss to Sean Strickland.

Hermansson will seek his first two-fight win streak since 2019 when he faces Brunson in December.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.