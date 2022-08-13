Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore in the works for Oct. 29 UFC event

Middleweights Josh Fremd and Tresean Gore are targeted to meet this fall.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup between Fremd and Gore is in the works for the UFC’s event on Oct. 29 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Verbal agreements are in place for the 185-pound bout where both fighters will be seeking their first UFC wins.

Fremd will be hoping to bounce back from a highly entertaining octagon debut loss to Anthony Hernandez at UFC 273 in April. The 28-year-old earned a UFC contract in February when he submitted Joel Bauman at FAC 12, which was the host promotion for an episode of Dana White’s Lookin’ For a Fight.

Gore appeared on season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter where he earned a spot in the middleweight finale matchup. However, a knee injury knocked Gore out of the matchup and would face eventual champ Bryan Battle at February’s UFC Vegas 47 event and dropped a competitive decision. “Mr. Vicious” was scheduled to face Fremd at UFC Vegas 58, but Cody Brundage replaced his Factory X teammate and picked up a knockout win over Gore in the first round.

The UFC’s Oct. 29 event is also expected to feature a featherweight showdown between Ilia Topuria and Edson Barboza.