Video: Flying knee sends fighter face-first to canvas at Tuff-N-Uff 129

Featherweight Desmond Monabat picked up his first professional win in highlight-reel style with a flying knee that sent his opponent, David Loureiro, face-first to the canvas at Tuff-N-Uff 129.

In a video clip released by UFC Fight Pass, Loureiro advances on Monabat before being caught by surprise. Instantly, he’s knocked unconscious, falling into a heap as the announcers blow out their mics in shock.

Monabat had been stopped by TKO in his first two professional bouts after a 4-4 run as an amateur. A Tuff-N-Uff veteran, he had earned just one of his amateur wins by TKO.

Now, he’s got a shiny new clip for promoters looking to hire him.

For Loureiro, the event is a violent introduction into the world of professional MMA after a pair of losses as a professional boxer. As an amateur, he earned a 4-2 record with his most recent fight ending via TKO loss.

Check out the video above.