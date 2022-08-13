MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 2 results for the MacDonald vs. Taylor fight card Saturday from the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.
In the main event, Rory MacDonald and Dilano Taylor will clash for a spot in the welterweight final. Sadibou Sy and Carlos Leal will compete for the other place in the final for this division.
The heavyweight finalists will also be determined on the main card.
Check out PFL Playoffs 2 results below.
Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)
Rory MacDonald vs. Dilano Taylor
Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira
Matheus Scheffel vs. Juan Adams
Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal
Nathan Kelly vs. Ben Ellis
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)
Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizada
Chris Mixan vs. Christian Stigenberg
Mick Stanton vs. Marcin Wojcik
Ronny Markes vs. Szymon Bajor
Lee Chadwick vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala
Post-Lims (ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET)
Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi
Vojto Barborik vs. Maxim Radu
Will Fleury vs. Anthony Salamone
