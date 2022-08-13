MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 2 results for the MacDonald vs. Taylor fight card Saturday from the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

In the main event, Rory MacDonald and Dilano Taylor will clash for a spot in the welterweight final. Sadibou Sy and Carlos Leal will compete for the other place in the final for this division.

The heavyweight finalists will also be determined on the main card.

Check out PFL Playoffs 2 results below.

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Rory MacDonald vs. Dilano Taylor

Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira

Matheus Scheffel vs. Juan Adams

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal

Nathan Kelly vs. Ben Ellis

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizada

Chris Mixan vs. Christian Stigenberg

Mick Stanton vs. Marcin Wojcik

Ronny Markes vs. Szymon Bajor

Lee Chadwick vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala

Post-Lims (ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi

Vojto Barborik vs. Maxim Radu

Will Fleury vs. Anthony Salamone