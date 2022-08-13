UFC San Diego Results: Vera vs. Cruz

MMA Fighting has UFC San Diego results for the Vera vs. Cruz fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC San Diego Twitter updates.

In the main event, top bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in a pivotal marquee battle. A surging title contender, “Chito” Vera has won three consecutive fights to rise into MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranking at 135 pounds. Across the cage is Cruz, a two-time UFC bantamweight champion who’s rebounded from the first losing streak of his career to nab back-to-back decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He currently sits at the No. 11 spot in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings.

Featherweight action fighters Nate Landwehr and David Onama meet in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC San Diego results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Ode Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Youssef Zalal vs. Da’mon Blackshear