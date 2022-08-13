Ariane Lipski promises first UFC knockout will be ‘shocking,’ but not overthinking it before UFC San Diego

Dubbed “Queen of Violence” from the regional scene and her reign as a flyweight champion of KSW, Ariane Lipski has lived up to her nickname in flashes, like her vicious kneebar over Luana Carolina in Abu Dhabi. Yet one thing is still evading her in the UFC: a knockout.

“I don’t see [my lack of UFC knockouts] as a weight over me, because I had that kneebar that almost counts like a knockout,” Lipski, who on Saturday faces Priscila Cachoeira at UFC San Diego, said with a laugh on a recent episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca. “It didn’t feel quite like a knockout, but am I going to complain? It was one of the best submissions of the year, and I made history with the first kneebar in UFC flyweight history.

“I want a knockout because I’m a striker and because it’s been a while since I haven’t won by knockout [in the UFC]. But I believe in timing. I don’t carry it as a weight. If it’s in this next fight or the following one, I believe it’s going to be in the right time, and it will be historic, it will be shocking, it will be exciting, and it will be perfect.”

Returning to action for the first time in 11 months after a decision victory over Mandy Bohm, which snapped a two-fight skid in bouts against Antonina Shevchenko and Montana De La Rosa, Lipski feels rejuvenated ahead of Saturday’s event.

Lipski vs. Cachoeira was originally scheduled for UFC Vegas 59 this past Saturday, but Lipski missed weight after dealing with health issues. The bout was moved to the San Diego event a week later, this time at 135 pounds.

Cachoeira also had a rough start in the UFC with losses to Valentina Shevchenko, Molly McCann, and Carolina, but went on to win three of her next four, including two bonus-winning contests. Lipski said she’s not underestimating Cachoeira, but expects her to avoid a standup war.

“She put on some good performances in the UFC, but I believe my technique will be the key to win this fight,” Lipski said. “She’s a striker, but she went for takedowns in her last fight. I believe she’ll try to take me down, at least later in the rounds to score points. It’s MMA, and I’m prepared for everything now. We can’t expect just striking or grappling.

“Winning is the most important,” she continued. “I’m always fighting and dreaming with my first knockout in the UFC and training hard for that, but I’m also focused on my evolution as an athlete and being more patient. I won’t rush things for a knockout or a submission. If the opportunity comes, I’ll definitely take it, but I’m determined to win every minute of the fight.”

Lipski said she was booked to face Cachoeira twice before in her MMA career but the bout never materialized. First, Lipski was set to defend her KSW title against Cachoeira in late 2017, but “Pedrita” withdrew to sign with UFC and face Shevchenko. Two years later, Lipski vs. Cachoeira was then announced for UFC Sao Paulo, but Cachoeira failed a drug test.

Now, Lipski said, “third time’s the charm.”

“It’s three completely different moments,” she said. “As the KSW champion, coming off two losses in the UFC and seeking my first win, and now coming off a win, more confident and mature. I believe this is the right time to make this fight. We moved to the United States to improve my grappling, but I’m not evolving only in that area. I continue to evolve in my striking too, so I feel prepared and confident to fight Priscila now.”