 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC San Diego preview show: Will Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz winner get title shot?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The stakes are high in the main event of UFC San Diego as Marlon Vera looks to pick up the biggest victory of his career against former UFC champ Dominick Cruz.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee discuss what is on the line in the pivotal bantamweight headliner of this Saturday’s event, and if a potential title shot could be on the line. Additionally, they debate whether or not Cruz is being overlooked, which other fights on the card stand out the most, the co-main event between David Onama and Nate Landwehr, and more.

Catch the UFC San Diego preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting