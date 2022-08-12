UFC San Diego weigh-in results: Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera set for key bantamweight contenders’ bout

Dominick Cruz came in at championship weight as he has countless times in the past.

The former UFC and WEC bantamweight king weighed in at 135 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC San Diego, one pound under the limit for a non-title bout. His opponent Marlon Vera weighed in at 135.5 pounds, making Saturday’s main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego official.

“Chito” is the No. 7 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, with Cruz four spots behind him at No. 11.

All 26 fighters set to compete Saturday successfully made weight, including a pair of catchweight matchups.

Strawweight veteran Angela Hill weighed in at 119.5 pounds for a 120-pound catchweight bout with Lupita Godinez (119), with the weight limit for the bout being changed after the matchup was bumped up from an October card to bolster the UFC San Diego lineup.

Welterweights Jason Witt and Josh Quinlan also weighed in well above their usual limit, at 179.5 and 175 pounds respectively, for a 180-pound catchweight bout. Witt and Quinlan were to compete at UFC Vegas 59 this past weekend, but it was postponed when Quinlan was pulled from the card by the Nevada Athletic Commission after a drug test revealed a trace amount of an oral turinabol metabolite.

See official UFC San Diego weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. David Onama (145)

Yazmin Jauregui (114.5) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (204)

Ariane Lipski (135.5) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (135)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Angela Hill (119.5) vs. Lupita Godinez (119) - 120-pound catchweight

Martin Buday (266) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (236.5)

Cynthia Calvillo (125.5) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)

Gabriel Benitez (155) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (155)

Ode Osbourne (125) vs. Tyson Nam (126)

Jason Witt (179.5) vs. Josh Quinlan (175) - 180-pound catchweight

Youssef Zalal (135.5) vs. Da’mon Blackshear (134)