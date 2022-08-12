MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 2 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

In the main event, Rory MacDonald and Dilano Taylor had to make the non-title fight welterweight limit of 171 pounds.

The PFL Playoffs 2 ceremonial weigh-ins are above.

The PFL Playoffs 2 results are below.

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Rory MacDonald (169) vs. Dilano Taylor (171)

Ante Delija (242) vs. Renan Ferreira (257)

Matheus Scheffel (259) vs. Juan Adams (265)

Sadibou Sy (171) vs. Carlos Leal (171)

Nathan Kelly (146) vs. Ben Ellis (145)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Joshua O’Connor (154) vs. Emran Sakhizada (155)

Chris Mixan (170) vs. Christian Stigenberg (170)

Mick Stanton (204) vs. Marcin Wojcik (205)

Ronny Markes (245) vs. Szymon Bajor (236)

Lee Chadwick (205) vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala (205)

Moktar Benkaci (134) vs. Francesco Nuzzi (135)

Vojto Barborik (154) vs. Radu Maxim (155)

Will Fleury (205) vs. Anthony Salamone (203)