 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PFL Playoffs 2 weigh-in video

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new

MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 2 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

In the main event, Rory MacDonald and Dilano Taylor had to make the non-title fight welterweight limit of 171 pounds.

The PFL Playoffs 2 ceremonial weigh-ins are above.

The PFL Playoffs 2 results are below.

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Rory MacDonald (169) vs. Dilano Taylor (171)

Ante Delija (242) vs. Renan Ferreira (257)

Matheus Scheffel (259) vs. Juan Adams (265)

Sadibou Sy (171) vs. Carlos Leal (171)

Nathan Kelly (146) vs. Ben Ellis (145)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Joshua O’Connor (154) vs. Emran Sakhizada (155)

Chris Mixan (170) vs. Christian Stigenberg (170)

Mick Stanton (204) vs. Marcin Wojcik (205)

Ronny Markes (245) vs. Szymon Bajor (236)

Lee Chadwick (205) vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala (205)

Moktar Benkaci (134) vs. Francesco Nuzzi (135)

Vojto Barborik (154) vs. Radu Maxim (155)

Will Fleury (205) vs. Anthony Salamone (203)

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting