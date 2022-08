UFC San Diego weigh-in video

At the UFC San Diego weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in San Diego will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, which can be seen above.

The UFC San Diego official weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz faces rising contender Marlon Vera. UFC San Diego takes place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The main card and prelims air live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. David Onama (145)

Yazmin Jauregui (114.5) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ariane Lipski (135.5) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (135)

Bruno Silva (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Angela Hill (119.5) vs. Lupita Godinez () - 120-pound catchweight

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Cynthia Calvillo (125.5) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)

Gabriel Benitez (155) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (155)

Ode Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam

Jason Witt (179.5) vs. Josh Quinlan (175) - 180-pound catchweight

Youssef Zalal (135.5) vs. Da’mon Blackshear (134)