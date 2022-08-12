Bellator 284 Results: Gracie vs. Yamauchi

MMA Fighting has Bellator 284 results for the Gracie vs. Yamauchi fight card from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Friday night.
In the main event, Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi will square off in a welterweight contest. Gracie has won two of his past five fights, while Yamauchi has won four of his past five fights.
Check out Bellator 284 results below.
Main Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)
Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi
Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen
Austin Vanderford vs. Aaron Jeffery
Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 6 p.m. ET)
Deanna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries
Pat Downey vs. Keyes Nelson
Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier
Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega
Brett Bye vs. M,A,Yah II
