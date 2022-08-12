Bellator 284 Results: Gracie vs. Yamauchi

MMA Fighting has Bellator 284 results for the Gracie vs. Yamauchi fight card from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Friday night.

In the main event, Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi will square off in a welterweight contest. Gracie has won two of his past five fights, while Yamauchi has won four of his past five fights.

Check out Bellator 284 results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen

Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam

Austin Vanderford vs. Aaron Jeffery

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 6 p.m. ET)

Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno

Deanna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries

Pat Downey vs. Keyes Nelson

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier

Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega

Brett Bye vs. M,A,Yah II