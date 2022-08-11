Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 in talks for UFC 282 in December

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira will go to war again with the light heavyweight title going up for grabs at UFC 282 on Dec. 10.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting with verbal agreements in place from both athletes. The card doesn’t have an official location yet, though it’s likely the card will happen at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The timing of the fight comes together after the UFC had initially discussed UFC 283 in Brazil as a possible landing spot for the rematch, but ultimately, Prochazka and Teixeira opted instead for December.

Of course, Prochazka and Teixeira engaged in a potential “Fight of the Year” candidate in June, slugging it out over five rounds. The back-and-forth war ended with Prochazka securing a rear-naked choke to finish Teixeira with less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock.

Going into that fifth and final round, the judges were all over the place, with scoring with Teixeira up on two cards and the third official having it as a draw. Prochazka secured the finish to prevent the scorecards from having any impact, but he was still disappointed in his performance even after winning the UFC light heavyweight title.

Now, Prochazka gets the chance to run it back, hoping to distance himself from Teixeira in more impressive fashion this time around.

Meanwhile, Teixeira seeks to become a two-time champion after nearly finishing Prochazka on several occasions in the first bout. The veteran Brazilian has been honest about his career likely ending in the near future, but he’ll likely return for at least one more fight as he seeks revenge on Prochazka with the UFC title going up for grabs.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report