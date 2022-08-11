Between the Links: Jamahal Hill wins again, Bo Nickal, Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz stakes, Cyborg vs. Harrison

Jamahal Hill feels he deserves a title fight following another finish this past weekend, but is that realistic at this point?

This week on an all-new roundtable episode of the Between the Links, the panel discusses the impact of Hill’s TKO win over Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 59 this past Saturday night, what could be next, and how the card as a whole delivered on expectations.

Additionally, topics include Bo Nickal’s impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, how poorly the situation was handled by the promotion, and how the Penn State wrestling standout stacks up in the UFC middleweight division. Panelists also look at the UFC San Diego main event between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz, what’s at stake in the bantamweight matchup, the ongoing rivalry between Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg, and much more.

Host Mike Heck is joined by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew this week.

Audio-only versions of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your podcasts.