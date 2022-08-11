Rory MacDonald, Matheus Scheffel get new opponents for PFL 8 in Wales

The Professional Fighters League have announced a couple of changes to Saturday’s card in Cardiff, Wales.
Welterweight talent Magomed Umalatov and heavyweight contender Denis Goltsov were removed from their respective semifinal bouts with Rory MacDonald and Matheus Scheffel due to visa issues, with Dilano Taylor and Juan Adams stepping in as replacements.
MacDonald (23-9-1) made it to the welterweight tournament semifinal despite losing a decision to Sadibou Sy in his most recent bout in July, while Taylor (9-2) looks to bounce from his loss to Magomed Magomedkerimov, his first setback in three PFL appearances.
Scheffel (16-8) defeated 2021 heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza via decision in June, while Adams (10-4), 5-1 since leaving the UFC in 2020, stopped Sam Kei in his first PFL bout this past June.
PFL 8 will air live on ESPN. The winner of MacDonald vs. Taylor will advance rto meet whoever advances in Carlos Leal vs. Sadibou Sy, while Scheffel and Adams battle for a spot in the final against the winner of Renan Ferreira vs. Ante Delija.
Check the updated PFL 8 card below.
Postlims
Will Fleury vs. Anthony Salamone
Vojto Barborik vs. Radu Maxim
Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi
Main card
Rory MacDonald vs. Dilano Taylor
Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira
Matheus Scheffel vs. Juan Adams
Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal
Nathan Kelly vs. Ben Ellis
Undercard
Joshua O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizada
Mick Stanton vs. Marcin Wojcik
Chris Mixan vs. Christian Stigenberg
Hatef Moeil vs. Szymon Bajor
Lee Chadwick vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala
