Rory MacDonald, Matheus Scheffel get new opponents for PFL 8 in Wales

The Professional Fighters League have announced a couple of changes to Saturday’s card in Cardiff, Wales.

Welterweight talent Magomed Umalatov and heavyweight contender Denis Goltsov were removed from their respective semifinal bouts with Rory MacDonald and Matheus Scheffel due to visa issues, with Dilano Taylor and Juan Adams stepping in as replacements.

MacDonald (23-9-1) made it to the welterweight tournament semifinal despite losing a decision to Sadibou Sy in his most recent bout in July, while Taylor (9-2) looks to bounce from his loss to Magomed Magomedkerimov, his first setback in three PFL appearances.

Scheffel (16-8) defeated 2021 heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza via decision in June, while Adams (10-4), 5-1 since leaving the UFC in 2020, stopped Sam Kei in his first PFL bout this past June.

PFL 8 will air live on ESPN. The winner of MacDonald vs. Taylor will advance rto meet whoever advances in Carlos Leal vs. Sadibou Sy, while Scheffel and Adams battle for a spot in the final against the winner of Renan Ferreira vs. Ante Delija.

Check the updated PFL 8 card below.

Postlims

Will Fleury vs. Anthony Salamone

Vojto Barborik vs. Radu Maxim

Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi

Main card

Rory MacDonald vs. Dilano Taylor

Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira

Matheus Scheffel vs. Juan Adams

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal

Nathan Kelly vs. Ben Ellis

Undercard

Joshua O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizada

Mick Stanton vs. Marcin Wojcik

Chris Mixan vs. Christian Stigenberg

Hatef Moeil vs. Szymon Bajor

Lee Chadwick vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala