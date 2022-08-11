Heck of a Morning: Bo Nickal’s ceiling; Is Dominick Cruz being completely overlooked ahead of UFC San Diego?

Bo Nickal made the most of his opportunity on Dana White’s Contender Series this past Tuesday in Las Vegas, but how high can he go in the UFC’s middleweight division?

On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Nickal’s quick submission win on DWCS earlier this week, White’s decision to not sign him right away — even though it’s pretty obvious what’s happening here — and why the whole thing seemed a bit strange. In addition, listener topics include the Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz headliner this Saturday at UFC San Diego and why it seems as if Cruz is being completely counted out by fans, Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann being booked for UFC 281, whether or not that means Paddy Pimblett will compete on the card as well, Islam Makhchev’s recent comments, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

