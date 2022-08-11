UFC 277 Thrill and Agony video: ‘Julianna was the challenge that I needed’

The UFC 277 edition of The Thrill and the Agony focuses on the two marquee fights that headlined the July 30 card at American Airlines Center in Dallas: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 and Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France.

Nunes avenged a stunning loss to Peña with a dominant five-round performance, reasserting herself in the GOAT talks and reclaiming the bantamweight championship. Afterwards, Nunes is shown seeking Peña out amid the post-fight chaos to thank her for challenging her and making her step up her game.

Also featured is Moreno’s second UFC title win, this time of the interim variety with undisputed champion Deiveson Figueiredo currently sidelined. Moreno welcomed Kara-France to the championship picture, but sent him packing with a powerful third-round TKO finish.

While Moreno and his team celebrate the win (and his manager’s birthday), Kara-France is consoled by his City Kickboxing teammates, including UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Backstage, Adesanya assures Kara-France that he was dominating the majority of the fight and that he will someday claim UFC gold.

