Surging prospect Erin Blanchfield will attempt to slow down the incredible momentum of Molly McCann in front of a hometown crowd.

Blanchfield and McCann square off at UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Blanchfield first made the announcement via her Instagram account after McCann teased news was going to be announced soon, while MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the booking with a person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.

The UFC announced the fight via social media Thursday morning.

Both fighters have signed new deals with the promotion ahead of the upcoming bout, with McCann announcing that she has signed an eight-fight contract.

Blanchfield has won five straight, including a 3-0 start to her UFC run. After earning dominant decision wins over Sarah Alpar and Miranda Maverick in her first two octagon appearances, the No. 13 flyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings picked up her first promotional finish in her most recent outing when she submitted JJ Aldrich at this past June’s UFC Vegas 56 event.

McCann has won three straight bouts and has kicked off her 2022 run about as good as it can get for a fighter these days. “Meatball” began the year with the KO of the Year candidate against Luana Carolina at March’s UFC London event where she landed a ferocious spinning back elbow in the third round. The 32-year-old landed another spinning back elbow four months later in the UFC’s return to London, this time leading to a first-round TKO win over Hannah Goldy.

UFC 281 is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

