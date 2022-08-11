Patricky Pitbull set to defend Bellator title against Usman Nurmagomedov in November

Patricky Pitbull will put his Bellator lightweight title on the line for the first time on Nov. 18, taking on undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting following a report from MMA Fight Universe.

Bellator has yet to officially announce the card and its exact location.

Pitbull (24-10) claimed the vacant title, that once belonged to his brother Patricio Pitbull, by knocking out Peter Queally in November 2021. The Brazilian veteran was set to defend it against Sidney Outlaw this past July, but withdrew due to an injury. Outlaw went on to fight and lose to Tofiq Musayev.

Nurmagomedov (15-0) is the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 24-year-old lightweight competed four times so far under the Bellator banner, finishing his past three opponents — Manny Muro, Patrik Pietila and Chris Gonzalez — inside the opening round.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.