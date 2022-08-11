Jan Blachowicz sends fiery message to Jiri Prochazka while calling for UFC title fight

Jan Blachowicz is fed up with waiting and he’s voicing his disdain about the current situation at light heavyweight where Jiri Prochazka has been campaigning for a rematch against Glover Teixeira.

Following a win over Aleksandar Rakic in May, Blachowicz considered himself the No. 1 contender in the division and it appeared he would get his wish for a title shot after Prochazka defeated Teixeira a few weeks later at UFC 275.

It was after he claimed the 205-pound title that Prochazka came face-to-face with Blachowicz and told the Polish powerhouse “you’re next” but then later declared that he wanted to face Teixeira again because he wasn’t happy with his performance in their first encounter.

“He said my name a couple of times. He wants me, I am the next in line and now he changed his mind,” Blachowicz told MMA Fighting. “I don’t know why. That’s it. That’s why I’m a little bit annoyed about this situation.

“He should fight against me. It’s going to be a great fight if he makes this fight with me. I think Europe and the world deserves this fight. Fans want this fight. I don’t know why he don’t want this fight.”

While Blachowicz maintains the utmost respect for Teixeira, he doesn’t understand how an automatic rematch makes much sense even if the first fight with Prochazka played out in a back-and-forth war.

The ending was still definitive with Prochazka choking out Teixeira in the fifth round and now Blachowicz just wants what he has earned.

“It’s simple,” Blachowicz said. “I won my fight, he won his fight. He defends the belt, I am next. That’s it. For me, it’s simple but I don’t what to say more. It’s a little bit annoying. It was a great fight between him and Glover, I’ve got a lot of respect for both of them but just make some decision and the UFC has to do some decisions also because we’re waiting for something. No bulls***, no politics, just do this fight.

“His style, my style, I think it’s going to be a great fight. We just have to do it. Sign the contract, do this, make some money on this fight and that’s it.”

On Tuesday, Blachowicz took to Twitter to state his case for the title fight, which earned a response from Prochazka who said “I never promised you our fight …I just said you are the challenge what I want to cut.”

I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz I just said you are the challange what I want to Cut.

Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira. If you’re not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who. ⚡️ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) August 10, 2022

The response didn’t sit too well with Blachowicz, especially considering Prochazka as champion shouldn’t be picking and choosing his opponents in the first place.

“That’s why I want this fight,” Blachowicz said. “It’s why I’m at the top of the division and he’s the champion. I’m not no name. I’m not under the rankings. I’m just ready for this fight.”

Blachowicz has never felt the need to trash talk his opponents and he’s not going to start now by insulting Prochazka just to get his attention.

He does admit that the entire ordeal has rubbed him the wrong way, which is why he’s lost some respect for the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion in recent weeks.

“I don’t lose respect for his skills for what he can do in the octagon,” Blachowicz said. “But I lose a little bit of respect what he’s saying and what he’s doing.

“You know maybe a little bit [he’s avoiding me]. I think maybe in his head, it’s better to lose the belt against Glover than against me in Europe. Maybe that’s why he’s doing that.”

All Blachowicz can do at this point is continue to bang the drum with hopes that the UFC will listen but he hopes Prochazka is paying attention to the message he’s sending.

“If you don’t make this fight right now, it’s going to be a really bad move for you,” Blachowicz said directly to Prochazka. “Because the whole of Europe is waiting for you. This is the best time for us to make this fight. Make money on this fight and make this fight in Europe. There’s not going to be a better time for me and for you to make this fight right now.

“They almost kicked me out of the UFC, and I became a champion. I just deserve this fight.”