No Bets Barred: Will Marlon Vera keep it rolling over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego?

This Saturday, the UFC returns with another Fight Night event, UFC San Diego. This fight card is headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz and the No Bets Barred boys have you covered with full breakdowns of all key fights.

In the main event, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew debate the merits of backing “Chito” Vera at such lofty prices, and so look for value in other places. As for the undercard, Conner and Jed each find a myriad of other lines with value, and stick to their unwavering belief that Flyweight Unders Never Lose. They even throw in some suggested plays on this weekend’s PFL and Bellator events, just for good measure.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.