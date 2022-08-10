Cris Cyborg will face Simone Silva in professional boxing debut next month

Cris Cyborg will finally get the chance to realize a lifelong dream when she competes in professional boxing for the first time in September.

The reigning Bellator featherweight champion announced the news on The MMA Hour on Wednesday.

Cyborg will face off with Simone Silva in the main event of a FMS (Fight Music Show) card on Sept. 25 with the promotion’s middleweight championship going up for grabs. The bout will take place at the Athletico Paranaense Arena in Curitiba, Brazil, which was also the site of Cyborg’s UFC debut in 2016.

Silva boasts a 17-21 career record with six victories coming by way of knockout but she’s currently riding an eight-fight losing streak dating back to 2019.

As for Cyborg, the 37-year-old combat sports veteran has long desired the opportunity to crossover to boxing while still pursuing championships in mixed martial arts.

She’s worked with boxers like Claressa Shields in the past and was recently linked to a potential matchup against Irish boxing champion Katie Taylor.

First things first before any possible matchup against Taylor can take place, Cyborg will get her feet wet with the bout scheduled against Silva in September.

While this will be her pro boxing debut, Cyborg has competed in striking sports like Muay Thai in the past where she’s battled notable names such as Jorina Baers.

Most recently, Cyborg defended her Bellator title with a unanimous decision over Arlene Blencowe that extended her current win streak to six in a row after suffering a loss to Amanda Nunes in the UFC.

Now Cyborg will strap on the gloves for her first boxing match with the possibility for more fights in the future as well.

The card in Brazil will also feature several more high profile matchups including former boxing champion Acelino Popo taking on MMA legend Jose “Pele” Landi-Jons in a boxing match as well as Wanderlei Silva’s son Thor Silva making his mixed martial arts debut against Paulo Rangel.

UFC veterans Milton Vieira and Felipe Arantes will also clash for a second time after fighting to a split draw at UFC 147 back in 2012.