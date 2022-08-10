Dana White said Bo Nickal ‘looked f***ing incredible,’ but wants to ‘test him’ again on DWCS

Bo Nickal finished middleweight Zack Borrego in just 62 seconds at Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series to improve to 2-0, but he wasn’t offered a deal with the UFC.

Instead, even though he’s clearly impressed by his victory inside the octagon at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Dana White wants to give him another test first.

Speaking with the media following the third DWCS card of the 2022 season, White remembered that very few people have entered the UFC so unexperienced in terms of MMA, and Nickal’s history in wrestling contributed with him getting the shot.

“He’s 1-0, 2-0 now, fought a kid that was 3-0, made it look really easy,” White said. “ Let’s get him one more fight and let’s test him. Gets past that with flying colors, we bring him in and we give him a fight in the UFC. I think only one guy has come in at like 1-0 and did anything and I think it was Brock (Lesnar), and to be honest with you, I don’t remember. Brock was something like that. So, yeah, he’s a stud. … If he wasn’t who he is and if wasn’t a 3,000 to 1 favorite, I would never sign him at 1-0. I wouldn’t do it.”

“I don’t know what else he could have done to look any better,” he continued. “He looked incredible,” White said. “The only reason I didn’t sign him tonight is because he’s 2-0 now. Like I said, we got eight more weeks of this. Why not have him fight here again, you know what I mean? It just makes sense.”

White said he hadn’t watched anything related to Nickal prior to Tuesday’s event, but UFC matchmakers were really high on having him compete for a deal.

“[The matchmakers] brought him in,” White said. “They obviously think he’s ready. He looks ready. But why not give him one more fight? And it’s not the first time I’ve ever done that either.

“He fought a kid that’s 3-0 with two knockouts and one decision and he made it look really easy. The kid is super talented, you know? I can tell that most of you are very bummed out that I did not sign him tonight, but, relax, he will fight again on the Contender and more than likely get signed. There’s not too much more that kid could have done tonight. He looked f***ing incredible.”