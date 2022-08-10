‘Toughest man I know’: Pros react to pioneer ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell’s death

‘Judo’ Gene LeBell died at age 89 on Tuesday, and the combat sports world took to social media to reflect on his career as a martial arts instructor, actor, stunt performer, and stunt coordinator. Check out their posts below.
My hero.— Paul Lazenby (@MaulerMMA) August 10, 2022
My teacher.
My inspiration.
My unfailing reminder that I am ugly and nobody likes me.
My friend.
RIP to the world's toughest man, Judo Gene Lebell.
I'm going to miss the hell out of you. pic.twitter.com/1f3jlB0s55
With the heaviest of hearts I say goodbye to one of my favorite men in the world. Judo Gene Lebell passed in his sleep, a warrior in every way to the very end. In 1963 Gene took on Milo Savage in a mixed fight. Gene choked him like he did me & everyone else. RIP Gene, I love ya pic.twitter.com/thoEZgHA0k— Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) August 10, 2022
Judo Gene Lebell impacted so many lives through his kind, caring, and loving soul. It is through those memories his legacy will become legendary and forever remembered. ❤️ RIP and prayers to all who loved him pic.twitter.com/uEJaJG5e2k— Grand Slam Champ CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) August 10, 2022
Gene LeBell remained a towering figure in the history and expansion of mixed martial arts and sports entertainment. A teacher to many of the sport’s greats, his influence is felt throughout @WWE to this day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.— Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2022
Gene Lebell What a special human.— Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) August 10, 2022
“I won every R-E-A-L fight I ever had & was penniless. I LOST every R-E-E-L fight I ever had and made millions” — Judo Gene trying to convince me to quit fighting and go into Hollywood stunt work.— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 10, 2022
I’m still calling it a double wrist lock, just so you know. pic.twitter.com/VEwNpAxJb8
Rest In Peace to the Legendary Judo Gene LeBell, grateful to have known him. Thank you for all that you have done and for so many ❤️ #JudoGeneLebell #HayastanMMA @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/Q39CVr6lHP— Alberto Crane (@AlbertoCrane) August 10, 2022
Tuesday Technique!— Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) August 10, 2022
RIP Judo Gene Lebell
This one hurts. The first time I met him was at a fan expo, when I was kid. STARTED TO LEARN REAL WRESTLING Then as a mma judge at one of my fights. Rest in peace.
pic.twitter.com/7iq7CuJRP4
I’m hearing news Gene Lebell has passed away. RIP to a real legend #RIPJudoGene— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 10, 2022
RIP to the legend Judo Gene LeBell— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 10, 2022
