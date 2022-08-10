Uriah Hall ‘stepping away’ from MMA following UFC 276 loss to Andre Muniz

Uriah Hall announced Wednesday he will be “stepping away from the greatest sport in the world.”

A one-time The Ultimate Fighter finalist who holds wins over some of the best middleweights in the history of the sport, such as Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi, Hall retired after consecutive decision defeats to Andre Muniz and Sean Strickland put an end to his four-fight winning streak.

“It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world,” Hall wrote on his Instagram page. “I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way. The UFC has given me the best opportunity to step completely outside my comfort zone.

“Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level. Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion I’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life.”

Hall compiled a record of 17-11 as a professional MMA fighter, winning 10 of 19 bouts under the UFC banner. “Prime Time” won the Ring of Combat middleweight championship before joining TUF in 2012, where he won three exhibition matches on his way to the middleweight final against Kevin Gastelum.

“I want to thank the incredible fans, you guys made the sport what it is today,” he wrote. “It is important to have the right people around you that care for you and encourage you to become a better version of yourself. I want to thank my team my coaches my friends and my family always standing by me. You all have been the driving force that encouraged me daily.

“Lastly, I want to specifically thank Dana White for giving me the opportunity to collide with modern day gladiators. Thank you for always supporting me thru the good and the bad… To the next generation, you are the top 1% greatest athletes on the planet. Will be a pleasure to watch where you all take this sport from here. I will be watching! Goforth.”