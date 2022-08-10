UFC announces new broadcast deals for Brazil; UFC 283 set for Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro

The UFC has secured a new home in Brazil after reaching a deal with Band TV and revealing it will launch its own UFC Fight Pass streaming service in the country starting January 2023, the company announced Monday.

MMA Fighting first reported UFC’s negotiations with Band and its plans to launch Fight Pass in the country.

It was also announced that UFC 283 will take place in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21, the first card back in Brazil since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 with Charles Oliveira vs. Kevin Lee in Brasilia.

UFC 283 will take place at the 15,000-seat Jeunesse Arena, the same venue that has held the past four pay-per-view events in the city. The most recent one was headlined by Jessica Andrade taking the strawweight title from Rose Namajunas. The company hasn’t announced a main event.

UFC’s deal with Globo and its pay-per-view channel Combate will be over at the end of the year, and the negotiations hit several roadblocks over the past couple of years.

With no events airing on network television since 2018, UFC has secured a deal with Band that includes 12 cards airing on free TV yearly. All other cards will air on Fight Pass, at a monthly cost of $4.85 (R$24.90).

“Anyone who follows this sport knows how important Brazil is to mixed martial arts and to UFC,” UFC president Dana White stated in a release. “Brazil is one of our biggest and fastest growing markets and has produced some of the best athletes this sport has ever seen. Fight Pass is going to take our business to the next level by delivering all our content directly to our fans.

“Plus, we’re teaming up with Band, one of the biggest broadcasters in Brazil, which is going to provide massive exposure for UFC and help us grow our fan base and make this sport bigger than ever.”