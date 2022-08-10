 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Anthony Smith, Cris Cyborg, Juliana Miller and Sam Alvey

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: It’s parlay time as we go over picks for UFC San Diego and more.

1:30 p.m.: Juliana Miller talks about winning The Ultimate Fighter 30 at UFC Vegas 59.

2 p.m.: One-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith talks about the ankle injury that ended his fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277.

2:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling returns to talk about his UFC 280 title defense against T.J. Dillashaw.

3 p.m.: Sam Alvey discusses his loss at UFC Vegas 59 and what’s next for his fighting career.

3:30 p.m.: Bellator featherweight champ Cris Cyborg joins the show to break some news about her career.

4 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

