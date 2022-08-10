The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Anthony Smith, Cris Cyborg, Juliana Miller and Sam Alvey

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: It’s parlay time as we go over picks for UFC San Diego and more.

1:30 p.m.: Juliana Miller talks about winning The Ultimate Fighter 30 at UFC Vegas 59.

2 p.m.: One-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith talks about the ankle injury that ended his fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277.

2:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling returns to talk about his UFC 280 title defense against T.J. Dillashaw.

3 p.m.: Sam Alvey discusses his loss at UFC Vegas 59 and what’s next for his fighting career.

3:30 p.m.: Bellator featherweight champ Cris Cyborg joins the show to break some news about her career.

4 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

