Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon booked for UFC 280

Muhammad Mokaev has been added to a stacked lineup.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that the undefeated flyweight prospect is set to fight Canada’s Malcolm Gordon (14-5) at UFC 280, which takes place in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22. That bout joins a pay-per-view lineup that includes a pair of title fights along with several other marquee bouts.

ESPN was first to report the matchup.

Mokaev recently ran his pro record to 7-0 with a dominant decision win over Charles Johnson at UFC London. That win came after an octagon debut in which he submitted Cody Durden in just 58 seconds. Mokaev also holds a 22-0 record in amateur bouts and has already received votes in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings despite just turning 21 this past Saturday.

Gordon has won two straight fights to bounce back from an 0-2 start to his UFC career. He defeated Francisco Figueiredo by unanimous decision in July 2021 and then scored a first-round armbar submission of Denys Bondar at UFC Vegas 47 this past February.

UFC 280 is headlined by a vacant lightweight championship bout between most recent titleholder Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event.