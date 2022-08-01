Blake Perry might look a little different the next time he makes the walk to the cage.

On Saturday at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 4 in Stockton, Calif., Perry suffered a nasty nose injury that eventually forced a stoppage in the second round of his welterweight bout with Marcel McCain.

Take a closer look at the injury above, courtesy of UFC Fight Pass. But be warned, it is a gruesome sight.

The bout was actually competitive for the most part, with Perry pressing the action and hurting McCain with some aggressive standup early. However, McCain eventually caught Perry with a clinch knee that changed the complexion of the fight (and, possibly, Perry’s face).

Al tipo le parten la nariz con un rodillazo tremendo y como si nada #A1Combat4 pic.twitter.com/L5fOyxdLNN — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) July 31, 2022

Undeterred, Perry insisted on coming out for the second round. Twice, it looked like the bout would continue, but the referee and ringside physician conferred and it was determined that the fight should be stopped.

Perry later had his nose put back into place and you can watch that grisly footage here, courtesy of MMA reporter Alex Behunin.

Here is a video of Blake Perry getting his nose put back into place after horrifically breaking it https://t.co/IKHvbnWhAu pic.twitter.com/X1CgllsJn7 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 1, 2022

Perry falls to 1-1 after a successful pro debut this past April. He submitted Makoa Cooper in the second round of their fight at Bellator 278.