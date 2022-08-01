 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Blake Perry has nose completely rearranged at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 4, later fixed

By Alexander K. Lee
Blake Perry might look a little different the next time he makes the walk to the cage.

On Saturday at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 4 in Stockton, Calif., Perry suffered a nasty nose injury that eventually forced a stoppage in the second round of his welterweight bout with Marcel McCain.

Take a closer look at the injury above, courtesy of UFC Fight Pass. But be warned, it is a gruesome sight.

The bout was actually competitive for the most part, with Perry pressing the action and hurting McCain with some aggressive standup early. However, McCain eventually caught Perry with a clinch knee that changed the complexion of the fight (and, possibly, Perry’s face).

Undeterred, Perry insisted on coming out for the second round. Twice, it looked like the bout would continue, but the referee and ringside physician conferred and it was determined that the fight should be stopped.

Perry later had his nose put back into place and you can watch that grisly footage here, courtesy of MMA reporter Alex Behunin.

Perry falls to 1-1 after a successful pro debut this past April. He submitted Makoa Cooper in the second round of their fight at Bellator 278.

