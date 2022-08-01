The MMA Hour with Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo, James Krause, and Roberto Soldic

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports and then it’s best bets time with GC, Helwani, NewYorkRic, and Mysterious Frank as we go over UFC 277.

2 p.m.: New interim UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno returns to look back at his highlight-reel win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277.

2:30 p.m.: Two-division KSW champion Roberto Soldic discusses what’s next for him.

2:40 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo reacts to a busy weekend for the flyweight division at UFC 277.

3 p.m.: James Krause discusses his work with Brandon Moreno for UFC 277, his road to coaching his first UFC champion, and more.

