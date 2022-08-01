On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 277

Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title — and her double-champ status — with a dominant unanimous decision win over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277. Where does “The Lioness” go from Saturday night in Dallas?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question, along with what could be next for Peña after losing the title. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Brandon Moreno following his interim flyweight title winning stoppage in the co-main event, Kai Kara-France, Sergei Pavlovich after his somewhat controversial finish of Derrick Lewis, along with fellow main card finishers Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev, and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.