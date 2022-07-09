UFC Vegas 58 video: Cody Brundage brutally knocks out Tresean Gore in the first round

Cody Brundage talked a lot about wrestling Tresean Gore, but instead he got the job done with his hands.

Brundage scored a first-round KO in the final fight of the UFC Vegas 58 prelims on Saturday night at UFC APEX. Brundage caught Gore with a short right hand has Gore stepped in, dropping his opponent to the mat, and Brundage immediately took advantage, following up with big shots and moving into mount where he turned Gore’s lights out before referee Mike Beltran could jump in for the save at the 3:50 mark of the opening frame.

After the win, Brundage jumped up screaming, “I thought we were wrestling!” in celebration, and he may well have more to celebrate at the end of the night with the performance bonuses are given out.

Check out the knockout video below.

Oh my God!! Cody Brundage KO's Tresean Gore!!! pic.twitter.com/9hey5QXfAL — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) July 10, 2022

Brundage now has won back-to-back fights after a loss in his octagon debut, while The Ultimate Fighter 28 veteran Gore remains winless since graduating from the show.