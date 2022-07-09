UFC Vegas 58 live blog: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

This is the UFC Vegas 58 live blog for Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev, the lightweight main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Dos Anjos, a former UFC lightweight champion, is on the hunt to re-capture a title at 155 pounds after a run in the welterweight division, where he went 6-4 and lost a bid for the interim belt against Colby Covington. Since returning to lightweight in November 2020, dos Anjos, the No. 7 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is 2-0 in the octagon.

Fiziev, the No. 10-ranked fighter, has been on a tear since a debut loss in 2019. The 29-year-old muay Thai specialist has racked up five straight wins, beating seasoned competitors such as Renato Moicano, Bobby Green, and, most recently, Brad Riddell.

The winner of Saturday’s fight positions himself as a future title contender at lightweight.

Check out the UFC Vegas 58 live blog below.