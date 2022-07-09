UFC Vegas 58 Results: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 58 results for the Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 58 Twitter updates.
In the main event, Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev will clash in a key lightweight battle. Former 155-pound champ dos Anjos has won two straight since returning to the lightweight division, while Fiziev has won five straight.
Check out the UFC Vegas 58 results below.
Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey
Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore
David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson
