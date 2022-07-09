UFC Vegas 58 Results: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 58 results for the Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 58 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev will clash in a key lightweight battle. Former 155-pound champ dos Anjos has won two straight since returning to the lightweight division, while Fiziev has won five straight.

Check out the UFC Vegas 58 results below.

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakharamonov