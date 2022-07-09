Kevin Holland not a fan of ‘superhero’ label: ‘It’d be nice if people would say I’m proud of you for doing the right thing’

Kevin Holland has found himself in many positions where he helped out those in need, but he doesn’t do it for accolades, or to be labeled as a superhero.

Holland has found himself in the news for his heroics — such as rescuing an individual after flipping an 18-wheeler, helping to apprehend a gunman at a sushi bar, and stopping a perfume thief hours away from his UFC Austin submission win over Tim Means.

There are more stories, according to Holland, that the public doesn’t know about, and he plans to keep it that way.

“I’ve been inside. I ain’t been outside, I’ve been inside,” Holland told MMA Fighting in Las Vegas. “I’m trying to stay out of the way, away from crime.

“Honestly, it’s what you guys know. It’s what actually gets out to the media. You guys don’t know half the s*** that I do. You know what they call Fort Worth? It’s called Murder Worth. You got to Deep Elum in Dallas, there’s always a shootout in Dallas. There’s been more shootouts this year than there’s been in the last five years. I don’t know what the hell is going on, there’s something in the air. It’s wild where I live. I could give you a story right now that would probably make you tear up.”

When asked if he would elaborate on the untold story, “Trailblazer” declined as he doesn’t want to give off the wrong impression — or, at least add to a narrative that some people seem to have.

“If I do this, people always say I do it for the media,” Holland said. “It’s just life. You all live this beautiful life and I need to move. I moved to a nicer neighborhood and I still deal with s***. Maybe I need to move to the woods with Ben Askren.”

This past October, Holland first made headlines after he helped to apprehend an alleged car thief — which was seen on an Instagram video taken by one of his coaches.

Holland continued to find himself in these situations over the next several months. The UFC middleweight turned welterweight wants to change the narrative, however. For Holland, it’s not about being a hero, or the attention that he has received. In fact, it’s about making a split second decision to act. If it were up to him, all of these situations would have flown under the radar.

“None of them are good, all of them are horrific,” Holland explained. “The guy who stole somebody’s car — if that was your car, you wouldn’t like the story at all, especially since the car got totaled. The person who ran into the car that totaled it, that was someone’s work vehicle, so I don’t think either like that one.

“If you were at a sushi bar eating with your family and someone opened fire, I don’t think you would like that either. You’d probably have PTSD from going out to eat. If you’ve seen an 18-wheeler flipped over on the side of the road, you’d probably just keep going. I just happened to pull over. If that was your buddy in the 18-wheeler and nobody helped them, you’d probably be like, ‘Damn, what the hell?’ Everybody’s like, ‘Wow, you’re a superhero, sounds fun,’ until you think about the people in those situations and it’s not that fun. It’s just doing the right thing. It’d be nice if people were like, ‘I’m proud of you for doing the right thing,’ instead of, ‘He’s a superhero.’

“It’s pretty f***** up for the people in those situations,” Holland continued. “Everybody in that bar got PTSD from that shooting. My uncle, when he goes out to eat, he’s licensed to arm, and if he ain’t got his thing with him, his back’s against the wall, he’s looking around. I see it, bro. Not everybody deals with things the same way.”