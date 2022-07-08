Paige VanZant faces Charisa Sigala at upcoming BKFC London event in August

Paige VanZant has her next bare-knuckle assignment.

The UFC veteran faces Charisa Sigala as part of the upcoming BKFC event scheduled in London on Aug. 20. BKFC president Dave Feldman confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday.

“I think it’s going to add a lot of hype to this card,” Feldman said of the fight. “I know Paige is loved in the U.K., at least all the tabloids and everything like that, they love writing about her, so now we’re going to give them something to write about. I think it was just a great addition to an unbelievable main event and this undercard is just stacked.”

VanZant signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC after leaving the UFC, where she spent six years with the promotion competing at strawweight and flyweight.

In bare knuckle competition, VanZant holds an 0-2 record after dropping decisions to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich in consecutive fights.

Now, VanZant looks to get her first win facing a four-fight BKFC veteran in Sigala, who is perhaps best known for a bloody war with Taylor Starling at the first-ever KnuckleMania in 2021.

Overall, Sigala holds a 1-2-1 record in BKFC with a draw in a March outing after she picked up a win over Jessica Link this past October.

VanZant vs. Sigala joins a growing BKFC card in London, which is headlined by Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page as he crosses over for a bare-knuckle fight against UFC veteran Mike Perry.