UFC Vegas 58 preview show: Is Conor McGregor fight in play for Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev winner?

Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev are set to battle it out in a pivotal headliner in the stacked UFC lightweight division. Could the winner find themselves opposite the returning Conor McGregor?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee discuss the stakes of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 58 main event, as well as the matchup from a stylistic perspective, which other fights on the competitively matched card stand out following UFC 276, the most under the radar fight on the slate, and much more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 58 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.