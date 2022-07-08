Heck of a Morning: Is Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic bigger fight than Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira?

Israel Adesanya’s next title defense will likely be against longtime combat sports rival Alex Pereira. Would the potential middleweight title matchup trump the return of Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic in a possible interim heavyweight championship bout?

On an all-new Free-For-All Friday edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers that question in regards to which fight would be a bigger headliner for the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden should the promotion head back to the mecca in November. In addition, listener questions include the stakes of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 58 between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev, who Conor McGregor could fight when he is cleared to return, which famous Boston sports athlete could’ve made a great UFC fighter, fans saying journalists and analysts shouldn’t be allowed to have an opinion on fights if they’ve “never fought before,” and much more.

