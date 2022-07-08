Video: Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva knocked out on his feet in boxing bout

Vyacheslav Datsik finishes Big Foot in the 2nd round. Silva looked out on his feet pic.twitter.com/yAYSQwxJiK

Less than a month since his last loss, Antonio Silva has been knocked out again.

“Bigfoot” suffered his 10th straight loss in a combat sports contest in the headlining bout of a Hardcore Boxing event on Saturday. All but one of those losses have come by way of strikes.

The one-time UFC heavyweight title challenger met Viacheslav Datsik in a boxing bout and things quickly went south for Silva as he was rocked badly at the end of the first round (including an overhand right from Datsik after the bell). Silva came out for Round 2, but didn’t put up much more of a fight as Datsik cornered him and turned up the heat to earn a TKO stoppage.

Watch the ugly finish above.

It’s been a rough stretch for Silva, who continues to be booked in fights despite having little success. The 43-year-old has also recently been knocked out in MMA, bare-knuckle boxing, and kickboxing appearances, and has not won a fight since defeating Soa Palelei at UFC 190 on Aug. 1, 2015.

What makes Saturday’s outing even more disturbing is that Silva was knocked out cold just two weeks ago by Oleg Popov. That was Silva’s seventh straight MMA loss.

Saturday’s bout can be seen in its entirety via Hardcore Boxing’s YouTube channel: