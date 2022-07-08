UFC Vegas 58 weigh-in results: Rafael dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev hit the mark for lightweight main event

Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev are locked in for “The Battle of the Rafaels.”

On Friday, the UFC Vegas 58 lightweight headliners both successfully made weight for Saturday’s event, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Dos Anjos took advantage of the one-pound allowance for a non-title bout coming in at 156 pounds, while Fiziev hit championship weight at 155 pounds.

Dos Anjos and Fiziev are currently No. 7 and No. 10 respectively at lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. This is the 10th UFC Fight Night main event booking for dos Anjos and the first for Fiziev.

All 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight, including up-and-coming middleweights Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan, who both tipped the scales at 185.5 pounds for the evening’s penultimate bout. Bantamweight standouts Said Nurmagomedov and Douglas Silva de Andrade also made weight, both at 135.5 pounds.

See full UFC Vegas 58 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Rafael dos Anjos (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (155)

Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (185.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (135.5) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (135.5)

Jared Vanderaa (263.5) vs. Chase Sherman (253)

Cynthia Calvillo (126) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)

Michael Johnson (155.5) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios (135.5)

Antonina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)

Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Tresean Gore (185.5)

David Onama (145.5) vs. Garrett Armfield (145)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Karl Roberson (202.5)

Ronnie Lawrence (135.5) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (136)