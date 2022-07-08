Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns now set for UFC Long Island with Billy Quarantillo, Khusein Askhabov out

Featherweights Bill Algeo and Herbert Burns will collide at next weekend’s UFC Long Island on July 16 after their original opponents Billy Quarantillo and Khusein Askhabov withdrew from the card, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Algeo first announced the change on his OnlyFans page.

The event will take place at the UBS Arena and air live on ABC, featuring Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight main event.

Algeo (15-6) looks to keep the momentum going after a six months after defeating Joanderson Brito, putting him back on the winning column from a decision defeat to Ricardo Ramos. “Senor Perfecto”, a former Ring of Combat titleholder, went 2-2 so far inside the octagon.

Burns (11-3) finally returns to action after dealing with a serious knee injury that has kept him out of the cage since 2020, a TKO loss to Daniel Pineda. A veteran of ONE Championship and brother of welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, “The Blaze” is 2-1 in the UFC with first-round stoppage victories over Nate Landwehr and Evan Dunham.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.