UFC Vegas 58 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 58 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. Watch the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of the UFC.
The UFC Vegas 58 official weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.
In the main event, lightweights Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for a non-title lightweight contest.
UFC Vegas 58 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ while prelims go to ESPN2/ESPN+.
Check out UFC Vegas 58 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey
Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore
David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson
Loading comments...