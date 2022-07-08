UFC Vegas 58 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 58 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. Watch the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of the UFC.

The UFC Vegas 58 official weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, lightweights Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for a non-title lightweight contest.

UFC Vegas 58 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ while prelims go to ESPN2/ESPN+.

Check out UFC Vegas 58 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov