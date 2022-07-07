Sean O’Malley challenges ‘fat-ass’ Henry Cejudo to late 2022 fight, Cejudo responds: ‘Easy money’

Sean O’Malley is calling Henry Cejudo’s bluff.

“Sugar” and Cejudo have been at odds since their backstage altercation this past Saturday at UFC 276. Following O’Malley’s no contest against Pedro Munhoz, the former two-division UFC champion Cejudo interrupted one of O’Malley’s post-fight interviews and publicly challenged him to a matchup for Cejudo’s impending return from retirement.

“Hey, Sean, if you want a matchup, he’s right here — I’d love a tune-up,” Cejudo shouted at O’Malley. “What do you say, precious? I’m good to go. When would you want to bend the knee? At what time? Because I think you absolutely suck.”

The two have traded barbs since then. On Thursday, O’Malley decided to see if Cejudo was willing to put his money where his mouth is — and it drew a quick response from Cejudo.

Sept 10th to soon fat ass or you all talk @henry. Can’t find his twitter someone tag please — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 7, 2022

Easy money I love paperview points — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 7, 2022

Lol Ronald Methdonald got his feeling hurt. He doesn’t want to die! I’m Eligible in October per USDA. Plus I have to lose some of this Mexican fat. Ps make sure the Virgin boyz are in front row to witness the assassination. I love paperview point https://t.co/90712S37jA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 7, 2022

Cejudo isn’t eligible to return to the UFC until October because of the organization’s partnership with USADA. All retired fighters are required to undergo six months of USADA testing before being allowed to compete again.

Cejudo (16-2) retired in May 2020 after capturing titles in both the UFC’s flyweight and bantamweight divisions. At the time of his exit, he held a six-fight win streak over the likes of Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz, Marlon Moraes, and current Bellator champion Sergio Pettis.

O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) has won seven of his nine UFC appearances since signing with the promotion in 2017. His fight against Munhoz at UFC 276 ended prematurely due to an accidental eye poke in the second round. Munhoz criticized O’Malley for the way he handled the aftermath of the outcome and voiced a willingness to book a rematch.

But could O’Malley vs. Cejudo be in the cards instead?