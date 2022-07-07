PFL salaries: Anthony Pettis ($750k), Kayla Harrison ($500k) lead disclosed purses; 8 fighters earn six-figure payouts

Anthony Pettis and Kayla Harrison were among eight PFL fighters who cashed six-figure purses during the promotion’s recent three-week stop in Atlanta.

In total, 60 fighters competed during the three-week run, which covered PFL 4 on June 17, PFL 5 on June 24, and PFL 6 on July 1, all of which took place in Atlanta’s Overtime Elite Arena. Despite losing his bout to Stevie Ray at PFL 5, Pettis was the highest earner of that group — the former UFC lightweight champion pocketed a $750,000 show purse for his efforts. Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison was next in line, cashing a flat $500,000 show purse with no win bonus for her PFL 6 main-event victory over Kaitlin Young.

Harrison re-signed with the PFL on a multi-year deal in March following a lengthy free agency period that saw PFL match a contract offer made by Bellator MMA.

The Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission released the PFL salary reports to MMA Fighting on Thursday following an initial report by MMA Junkie. The release of purse reports by state athletic commissions used to be common practice, however that has changed in recent years as commissions such as the Nevada Athletic Commission have sought to become less transparent regarding financial information for athletes in combat sports.

In addition to Pettis and Harrison, six other fighters cashed six-figure purses: Rory MacDonald ($250,000), Ray Cooper ($200,000), Magomed Magomedkerimov ($200,000), Lance Palmer ($170,000), Brendan Loughnane ($170,000), and Nathan Schulte ($150,000).

A complete list of the PFL salaries can be seen below. As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as sponsorship incomes and other bonuses are not publicly disclosed.

PFL 6, July 1

PFL 5, June 24

PFL 4, June 17