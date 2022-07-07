PFL salaries: Anthony Pettis ($750k), Kayla Harrison ($500k) lead disclosed purses; 8 fighters earn six-figure payouts

Anthony Pettis and Kayla Harrison were among eight PFL fighters who cashed six-figure purses during the promotion’s recent three-week stop in Atlanta.
In total, 60 fighters competed during the three-week run, which covered PFL 4 on June 17, PFL 5 on June 24, and PFL 6 on July 1, all of which took place in Atlanta’s Overtime Elite Arena. Despite losing his bout to Stevie Ray at PFL 5, Pettis was the highest earner of that group — the former UFC lightweight champion pocketed a $750,000 show purse for his efforts. Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison was next in line, cashing a flat $500,000 show purse with no win bonus for her PFL 6 main-event victory over Kaitlin Young.
Harrison re-signed with the PFL on a multi-year deal in March following a lengthy free agency period that saw PFL match a contract offer made by Bellator MMA.
The Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission released the PFL salary reports to MMA Fighting on Thursday following an initial report by MMA Junkie. The release of purse reports by state athletic commissions used to be common practice, however that has changed in recent years as commissions such as the Nevada Athletic Commission have sought to become less transparent regarding financial information for athletes in combat sports.
In addition to Pettis and Harrison, six other fighters cashed six-figure purses: Rory MacDonald ($250,000), Ray Cooper ($200,000), Magomed Magomedkerimov ($200,000), Lance Palmer ($170,000), Brendan Loughnane ($170,000), and Nathan Schulte ($150,000).
A complete list of the PFL salaries can be seen below. As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as sponsorship incomes and other bonuses are not publicly disclosed.
PFL 6, July 1
- Kayla Harrison $500,000 ($500,000 show + no win bonus)
- Kaitlin Young: $20,000
- Sadibou Sy: $52,000 ($26,000 show + $26,000 win)
- Rory MacDonald: $250,000
- Ray Cooper: $200,000 ($150,000 show + $50,000 win)
- Brett Cooper: $20,000
- Magomed Magomedkerimov: $200,000 ($100,000 show + $100,000 win)
- Dilano Taylor: $13,000
- Magomed Umalatov: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win)
- Jarrah Hussein: $56,000
- Larissa Pacheco: $48,000 ($24,000 show + $24,000 win)
- Genah Fabian: $20,000
- Marina Mokhnatkina: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win)
- Abigail Montes: $13,000
- Martina Jindrova: $42,000 ($21,000 show + $21,000 win)
- Zamzagul Fayzallanova: $10,000
- Olena Kolesnyk: $22,000 ($11,000 show + $11,000 win)
- Vanessa Melo: $13,000
PFL 5, June 24
- Matheus Scheffel: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win)
- Bruno Cappelozza: $40,000
- Stevie Ray: $80,000 ($40,000 show + $40,000 win)
- Anthony Pettis: $750,000
- Klidson Abreu: $42,000 ($21,000 show + $21,000 win)
- Renan Ferreira: $19,000
- Chris Wade: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win)
- Kyle Bochniak: $15,000
- Ante Delija: $66,000 ($33,000 show + $33,000 win)
- Shelton Graves: $10,000
- Bubba Jenkins: $98,000 ($49,000 show + $49,000)
- Reinaldo Ekson: $10,000
- Denis Goltsov: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win)
- Maurice Greene: $18,000
- Lance Palmer: $170,000 ($85,000 show + $85,000 win)
- Sheymon Moraes: $29,000
- Juan Adams: $16,000 ($8,000 show + $8,000 win)
- Sam Kei: $10,000
- Ryoji Kudo: $26,000 ($13,000 show + $13,000 win)
- Alejandro Flores: $26,000
- Brendan Loughnane: $170,000 ($85,000 show + $85,000 win)
- Ago Huskic: $10,000
PFL 4, June 17
- Alex Martinez: $38,000 ($19,000 show + $19,000 win)
- Clay Collard: $28,000
- Antonio Carlos Junior: $98,000 ($49,000 show + $49,000 win)
- Bruce Souto: $10,000
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $54,000 ($27,000 show + $27,000 win)
- Raush Manfio: $27,000
- Jeremy Stephens: $200,000 ($100,000 show + $100,000 win)
- Myles Price: $12,000
- Omari Akhmedov: $206,000 ($103,000 show + $103,000 win)
- Teodoras Aukstuolis: $15,000
- Nathan Schulte: $150,000 ($75,000 show + $75,000 win)
- Marcin Held: $26,000
- Delan Kimura: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win)
- Emiliano Sordi: $53,000
- Rob Wilkinson: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win)
- Viktor Pesta: $18,000
- Josh DaSilveira: $50,000 ($25,000 show + $25,000 win)
- Marthin Hamlet: $16,000
- Nate Jennerman: $16,000 ($8,000 show + $8,000 win)
- Jacob Childers: $8,000
