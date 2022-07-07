Video: Michael Chandler performs Britney Spears song on ‘The Masked Singer’ live tour

Michael Chandler was singing Britney Spears on The Masked Singer Live in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/SYmEAB16yY

Michael Chandler knows a thing or two about hitting people one more time – and now he’s had the chance to sing about it.

The Masked Singer National Tour — a non-televised extension of the popular FOX singing competition — made a stop in Nashville on Wednesday night, and the featured guest was none other than Chandler, the current UFC lightweight contender and multiple-time Bellator champion.

Chandler uploaded clips of his adventure to an Instagram story, which you can watch above (upload courtesy of MMA reporter Nicole Bosco.)

Dressed in the Boom Boom Box costume that is standard for the featured mystery performer, Chandler belted out an enthusiastic (and maybe just a tad off-key) rendition of Britney Spears’ 1998 smash hit ...Baby One More Time, while wiggling his butt and moving his arms as much as his restrictive outfit allowed.

Tour host Natasha Bedingfield — herself a contestant on Season 6 — had the honor of unmasking Chandler, who lamented in his post-performance interview that he “couldn’t show off all my dance moves.”

Chandler also shared pictures from his experience:

Chandler is currently awaiting his next assignment after scoring a “Knockout of the Year” front-runner finish against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May. He hasn’t exactly been quiet, however, as he was seen getting into a verbal dust-up with fellow UFC lightweight standout Dustin Poirier cageside at UFC 276.