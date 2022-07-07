Heck of a Morning: Will Alex Pereira be the guy to dethrone Israel Adesanya?

With all signs pointing towards a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, will the history between the two lead to a changing of the guard in the UFC’s 185-pound division?

On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on what seems to be the next matchup for Adesanya and what factors would be in play. In addition, listener topics include the aftermath of the UFC 276 fight between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley, Jimmy Flick expected to return to the UFC, how Adesanya’s current run compares to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC Vegas 58 main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev, the status of welterweight Daniel Rodriguez, Josh Emmett and Urijah Faber’s gripe with the UFC, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

