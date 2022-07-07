UFC Fight Roundup: Nassourdine Imavov takes on Joaquin Buckley at UFC Paris, Angela Hill books 21st UFC fight

Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon.

All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, Mike Heck, and Damon Martin via sources with knowledge of the matchups.

Nassourdine Imavov will soon welcome Joaquin Buckley to The City of Lights.

The France-based fighter is set to fight Buckley in a middleweight bout at UFC Paris, which takes place Sept. 3 at Accor Arena in Paris. La Sueur was first to report the matchup.

Imavov (11-3) has emerged as a sleeper contender at 185 pounds with wins in three of his first four UFC appearances. The MMA Factory product has won two straight with back-to-back second-round knockouts of Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch. In his UFC debut in October 2020, Imavov won a unanimous decision over Jordan Williams.

This is a fortuitous booking for Imavov, who missed out on a high-profile bout with one-time middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 273 this past April due to visa issues.

Buckley (15-4) is also on a win streak, having defeated Albert Duraev, Abdul Razak Alhassan, and Antonio Arroyo in his past three outings. A highlight-reel striker, Buckley overwhelmed Duraev at UFC Austin this past June, forcing a doctor stoppage at the start of Round 3. His UFC record stands at 5-2.

Angela Hill is back in action and in need of a win.

The strawweight veteran — currently No. 14 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — is set to fight Lupita Godinez (8-2) at a UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 15, with a location still to be determined.

Hill (13-12) is currently on a career-worst three-fight losing streak, having dropped decisions to Virna Jandiroba, Amanda Lemos, and Tecia Torres. The former Invicta FC champion in her past six bouts, which also includes closely contested split decision losses to Michelle Waterson and Claudia Gadelha. Her lone win during this stretch is a unanimous decision win over Ashley Yoder at UFC Vegas 21 in March 2021.

Godinez has been one of the UFC’s busiest fighters since making her debut in April 2021, having already logged five UFC appearances including three fights in a five-week span last fall. She has won two straight fights, earning consecutive decision nods over Ariane Carnelossi and Loma Lookboonmee.

MMA Junkie was first to report the matchup.

Miranda Maverick and Shanna Young are both looking to keep their winning ways going.

The flyweights are scheduled to fight one another at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City on Aug. 20. MMA Junkie was first to report the matchup. This will be a rematch of a one-round exhibition bout that was part of an Invicta FC: Phoenix Series tournament in September 2019. Maverick defeated Young by submission.

Both Maverick (10-4) and Young (8-4) were victorious in their most recent outings, with Maverick submitting Sabina Mazo at UFC Vegas 50 this past March, and Young finishing Gina Mazany via strikes at UFC Vegas 53 this past April. They also both saw two-fight skids snapped.

Maverick’s win came after a unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield and a contentious split decision loss to Maycee Barber. Overall, Maverick is 3-2 in the UFC.

Young made her UFC debut in February 2020 and lost her first two bouts for the promotion before rebounding with her win over Mazany.