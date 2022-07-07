 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ukrainian lightweight Olena Kolesnyk on Russian invasion: ‘We won’t give anyone our freedom’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
ATLANTA — Ukrainian lightweight Olena Kolesnyk spoke to reporters following PFL 6, discussing her fight, Russia’s invasion of her home country, and getting messages of support from soldiers.

