Jimmy Flick expected to end retirement, return to the UFC

A little over a year after announcing his retirement, up-and-coming flyweight contender Jimmy Flick is getting ready to launch his comeback.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MMA Fighting that Flick is expected to end his retirement and begin the process of returning to the UFC. The 31-year-old Flick could re-enter the USADA testing pool as early as Thursday.

Flick announced his retirement in April 2021, citing that fighting for the UFC was no longer his dream. Days after the announcement, Flick told MMA Fighting that the promotion always treated him well, but he was concerned there weren’t any benefits — such as 401k — to help set him and his family up for life after fighting.

Prior to announcing his retirement, “The Brick” had won four straight — all finishes — including a UFC contract-earning submission win on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2020, along with one of the best submissions of that year with a flying triangle of Cody Durden at UFC Vegas 17 in December 2020. Prior to those career-altering victories, Flick captured the LFA flyweight title with a 38-second submission win over Greg Fischer at LFA 86.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.