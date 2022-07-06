Jon Jones mocks Francis Ngannou ‘over there defending Elsa’ Israel Adesanya: ‘I’ve seen you quit’

Jon Jones turned his attention on would-be opponent Francis Ngannou after the UFC heavyweight champion defended his countryman, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

The former light heavyweight champion, who’s expected to face Stipe Miocic later this year in his heavyweight debut, responded to a tweet from Ngannou comparing Jones’ recent record to that of Adesanya.

Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP @stylebender



Some people talk and some act. #3kings — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 3, 2022

Jones, as expected, heckled Adesanya prior to the middleweight champ’s title defense against Jared Cannonier, calling him “Elsa” after Disney’s “Frozen” star. Adesanya previously referred to his next expected challenger, Alex Pereira, as Elsa multiple times before and after UFC 2776.

Jones showed up after Adesanya’s lackluster title defense to again mock the champ and elevate Pereira. The former GLORY two-division champ owns two kickboxing wins over Adesanya including a knockout in their previous encounter.

Ngannou, Jones’ original target at heavyweight before a title dispute benched him, got in the line of sight and took fire.

look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that octagon. #Facts — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 6, 2022

I’m really not impressed with you or your boy, I’ve seen you quit multiple times. And your boy almost got flat lined the last time he faced Alex. Both of you guys win your next fights, then I’ll be impressed. Until then, keep the name out of your mouth, there’s levels. — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 6, 2022

Jones, 34, hopes to return to the octagon this year but is still waiting on a date. Miocic pushed back an original target of UFC 276 to focus on recovery and training.

UFC President Dana White recently told Jim Rome that Ngannou or Miocic could be next for Jones depending on how long the champ’s recovery from knee surgery takes. Of course, Ngannou also needs to ink a new contract before the end of the year, when he said he becomes a free agent.