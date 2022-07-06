 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No Bets Barred: The case for the underdog to win the battle of Rafaels at UFC Vegas 58

By Jed Meshew and connerburks
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Rafael Dos Anjos
Rafael Dos Anjos at Los Angeles Media Luncheon for UFC 200
Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Following the biggest fight week of the year — and on a holiday week to boot — you might expect the No Bets Barred boys to take a week off and prepare for the UFC’s return to Long Island next week, but that’s not how they roll. UFC Vegas 58 takes place this weekend, and where there’s an event, there are bets to be made.

This week, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew are both backing Rafael dos Anjos to upset Rafael Fiziev in “The Battle of the Rafaels,” and they are both also backing Caio Barralho to get the job done in the co-main event against Armen Petrosyan. On top of that, both have a smattering of other plays up and down the main card and the prelims, for what hopes to be another winning weekend.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...